Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

It’s International Fight Week and UFC 276 will cap off things at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2. The main event will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier.

In one of the five matches on the main card, former welterweight champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler (29-15) will take on Bryan Barberena in what is expected to be an action-packed bout.

The 40-year-old Lawler could be nearing the end of his MMA career. He is coming off of a TKO win over Nick Diaz at UFC 266 in September, but he’s lost five of seven since dropping the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201 on July 30, 2016. Although no longer a top contender, Lawler remains a fan favorite and one of the great “blood and guts” fighters in MMA.

Barberena (17-8) has had a little more success in the octagon, winning two straight and three of his past four. A win over Lawler could put Barberena in line for some more marquee fights. Barberena, like Lawler, goes all out in the ring and has won multiple “Fight of the Night” bonuses during his time in the UFC.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with live round-by-round scoring as a winner is determined.

Moneyline

Lawler: -125

Barberena: +105

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -185

Under 2.5: +150

Winning method

Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Lawler by Submission: +2800

Lawler by Decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Barberena by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Barberena by Submission: +1400

Barberena by Decision: +225

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.