Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 276 on July 2 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 276 from Las Vegas on July 2, through the main event of Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier.

Opponents Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Jared Cannonier face off during the UFC 276 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 276 is live from the T-Mobile Arena right off the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The main event is a middleweight championship bout between the champion Israel Adesanya vs. the No. 2 contender Jared Cannonier. The other title on the line is at featherweight, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight belt against Max Holloway.

There are five fights scheduled for the main card, and seven on the preliminary card that starts at 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN+. Once things switch over to the main card at 10 p.m. ET, you’ll need to purchase the fight via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

We’ll be tracking all the results tonight. Below you’ll find the winner, how they secured a victory, and adding gifs, and video of exciting moments or stoppages where we can. Make sure to follow along throughout the evening! All odds are pre-fight from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko: Women’s Bantamweight

Julija Stoliarenko wins by submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round.

Stoliarenko broke her arm in under a minute. Don’t look if you’re squeamish. Welcome to UFC 276.

Odds to win:
Jessica-Rose Clark -140
Julija Stoliarenko +120

Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Jared Cannonier: Middleweight

Odds to win:
Israel Adesanya -475
Jared Cannonier +380

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway: Featherweight

Odds to win:
Alex Volkanovski -195
Max Holloway +165

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira: Middleweight

Odds to win:
Sean Strickland -130
Alex Pereira +110

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena: Welterweight

Odds to win:
Robbie Lawler-125
Bryan Barberena+105

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight

Odds to win:
Pedro Munhoz +260
Sean O’Malley-315

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight

Odds to win:
Brad Riddell +130
Jalin Turner -150

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone: Welterweight

Odds to win:
Jim Miller -190
Donald Cerrone +160

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green: Welterweight

Odds to win:
Ian Garry -175
Gabriel Green +150

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight

Odds to win:
Brad Tavares +130
Dricus Du Plessis -150

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight

Odds to win:
Uriah Hall +265
Andre Muniz -320

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber: Women’s Flyweight

Odds to win:
Jessica Eye +240
Maycee Barber -285

