Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 276 on July 2 [VIDEO]

UFC 276 is live from the T-Mobile Arena right off the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The main event is a middleweight championship bout between the champion Israel Adesanya vs. the No. 2 contender Jared Cannonier. The other title on the line is at featherweight, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight belt against Max Holloway.

There are five fights scheduled for the main card, and seven on the preliminary card that starts at 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN+. Once things switch over to the main card at 10 p.m. ET, you’ll need to purchase the fight via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

We’ll be tracking all the results tonight. Below you’ll find the winner, how they secured a victory, and adding gifs, and video of exciting moments or stoppages where we can. Make sure to follow along throughout the evening! All odds are pre-fight from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko: Women’s Bantamweight

Julija Stoliarenko wins by submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round.

Stoliarenko broke her arm in under a minute. Don’t look if you’re squeamish. Welcome to UFC 276.

Annnnd the fight is over! Julija Stoliarenko submits JRC with an armbar https://t.co/DWBcYS8oyb pic.twitter.com/zZXYI4ztJS — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 2, 2022

Odds to win:

Jessica-Rose Clark -140

Julija Stoliarenko +120

Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Jared Cannonier: Middleweight

Odds to win:

Israel Adesanya -475

Jared Cannonier +380

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway: Featherweight

Odds to win:

Alex Volkanovski -195

Max Holloway +165

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira: Middleweight

Odds to win:

Sean Strickland -130

Alex Pereira +110

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena: Welterweight

Odds to win:

Robbie Lawler-125

Bryan Barberena+105

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight

Odds to win:

Pedro Munhoz +260

Sean O’Malley-315

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight

Odds to win:

Brad Riddell +130

Jalin Turner -150

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone: Welterweight

Odds to win:

Jim Miller -190

Donald Cerrone +160

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green: Welterweight

Odds to win:

Ian Garry -175

Gabriel Green +150

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight

Odds to win:

Brad Tavares +130

Dricus Du Plessis -150

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight

Odds to win:

Uriah Hall +265

Andre Muniz -320

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber: Women’s Flyweight

Odds to win:

Jessica Eye +240

Maycee Barber -285

