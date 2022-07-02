Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 276 on July 2 [VIDEO]

UFC 276 is live from the T-Mobile Arena right off the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The main event is a middleweight championship bout between the champion Israel Adesanya vs. the No. 2 contender Jared Cannonier. The other title on the line is at featherweight, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight belt against Max Holloway.
There are five fights scheduled for the main card, and seven on the preliminary card that starts at 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN+. Once things switch over to the main card at 10 p.m. ET, you’ll need to purchase the fight via ESPN+ pay-per-view.
We’ll be tracking all the results tonight. Below you’ll find the winner, how they secured a victory, and adding gifs, and video of exciting moments or stoppages where we can. Make sure to follow along throughout the evening! All odds are pre-fight from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko: Women’s Bantamweight
Julija Stoliarenko wins by submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round.
Stoliarenko broke her arm in under a minute. Don’t look if you’re squeamish. Welcome to UFC 276.
Annnnd the fight is over! Julija Stoliarenko submits JRC with an armbar https://t.co/DWBcYS8oyb pic.twitter.com/zZXYI4ztJS— Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 2, 2022
Odds to win:
Jessica-Rose Clark -140
Julija Stoliarenko +120
Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Jared Cannonier: Middleweight
Odds to win:
Israel Adesanya -475
Jared Cannonier +380
Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway: Featherweight
Odds to win:
Alex Volkanovski -195
Max Holloway +165
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira: Middleweight
Odds to win:
Sean Strickland -130
Alex Pereira +110
Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena: Welterweight
Odds to win:
Robbie Lawler-125
Bryan Barberena+105
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight
Odds to win:
Pedro Munhoz +260
Sean O’Malley-315
Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight
Odds to win:
Brad Riddell +130
Jalin Turner -150
Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone: Welterweight
Odds to win:
Jim Miller -190
Donald Cerrone +160
Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green: Welterweight
Odds to win:
Ian Garry -175
Gabriel Green +150
Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight
Odds to win:
Brad Tavares +130
Dricus Du Plessis -150
Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight
Odds to win:
Uriah Hall +265
Andre Muniz -320
Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber: Women’s Flyweight
Odds to win:
Jessica Eye +240
Maycee Barber -285
