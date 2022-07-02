UFC 276 results: Who won Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner bout

A pair of lightweights will get in the cage on Saturday night at UFC 276 in Las Vegas as No. 14 Brad Riddell takes on Jalin Turner as part of the preliminary card from T-Mobile Arena.

Riddell (10-2, 5 KO’s) had his momentum in the division stopped via a spinning wheel kick from Rafael Fiziev in December of last year. He’s getting a challenging opponent in Turner (12-5, 9 KO’s, 3 submissions), who has four straight wins and has yet to see the third round in any of them. He TKO’d Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272 in the second round his last time out to go to 5-2 in a UFC octagon.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Riddell: +130

Turner: -150

Total rounds

Over 2.5: +140

Under 2.5: -175

Winning method

Riddell by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Riddell by Submission: +1800

Riddell by Decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

Turner by Submission: +600

Turner by Decision: +500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.