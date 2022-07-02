 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 276 results: Who won Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner bout

We break down pre-fight odds and the eventual result for Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner at UFC 276.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Opponents Brad Riddell of New Zealand and Jalin Turner face off during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

A pair of lightweights will get in the cage on Saturday night at UFC 276 in Las Vegas as No. 14 Brad Riddell takes on Jalin Turner as part of the preliminary card from T-Mobile Arena.

Riddell (10-2, 5 KO’s) had his momentum in the division stopped via a spinning wheel kick from Rafael Fiziev in December of last year. He’s getting a challenging opponent in Turner (12-5, 9 KO’s, 3 submissions), who has four straight wins and has yet to see the third round in any of them. He TKO’d Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272 in the second round his last time out to go to 5-2 in a UFC octagon.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner odds

Moneyline

Riddell: +130
Turner: -150

Total rounds

Over 2.5: +140
Under 2.5: -175

Winning method

Riddell by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Riddell by Submission: +1800
Riddell by Decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Turner by Submission: +600
Turner by Decision: +500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation