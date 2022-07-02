UFC 276 results: Who won Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green bout

UFC 276 is set Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena, and one of the preliminary matchups on the card will be a welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Gabriel Green.

The 24-year-old Garry (9-0, six stoppages) from Dublin, Ireland is looking to go to is looking to notch another win and get to 3-0 as a member of the UFC. His last win was a unanimous decision over Darian Weeks at UFC 273 in April.

Gabriel “Gifted” Green (11-3, 10 stoppages) has six career submission victories, and might want to take this fight to the mat. With a 2-1 record in the UFC, he last outing was a second round TKO over Yohan Lainesse at UFC Vegas 53 in April.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Garry: -190

Green: +160

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -140

Under 2.5: +110

Winning method

Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Garry by Submission: +900

Garry by Decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Green by Submission: +800

Green by Decision: +350

