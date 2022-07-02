 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 276 results: Who won Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone bout

We break down pre-fight odds and the eventual result for Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone at UFC 276.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
UFC 276 Weigh-in Opponents Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone face off during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two of the most exciting and veteran fighters in MMA history will battle in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone get it on at welterweight from T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC 276.

The 38-year-old Miller (34-16, 18 submissions, 6 KO’s) has won his last two fights, but is no longer ranked and isn’t really in the title picture. The same for the 39-year-old “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16, 17 submissions, 10 knockouts), one of the most beloved fan favorites that has never been a champion in the promotion.

This is a bout for the fans, and it’s a rematch of a battle eight years ago where Cerrone KO’d miller via a head kick and punches in the second round.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone odds

Moneyline

Miller: -190
Cerrone: +160

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -150
Under 1.5: +120

Winning method

Miller by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Miller by Submission: +250
Miller by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Cerrone by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Cerrone by Submission: +900
Cerrone by Decision: +550

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation