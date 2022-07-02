UFC 276 results: Who won Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone bout

Two of the most exciting and veteran fighters in MMA history will battle in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone get it on at welterweight from T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC 276.

The 38-year-old Miller (34-16, 18 submissions, 6 KO’s) has won his last two fights, but is no longer ranked and isn’t really in the title picture. The same for the 39-year-old “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16, 17 submissions, 10 knockouts), one of the most beloved fan favorites that has never been a champion in the promotion.

This is a bout for the fans, and it’s a rematch of a battle eight years ago where Cerrone KO’d miller via a head kick and punches in the second round.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Miller: -190

Cerrone: +160

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -150

Under 1.5: +120

Winning method

Miller by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Miller by Submission: +250

Miller by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Cerrone by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Cerrone by Submission: +900

Cerrone by Decision: +550

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.