UFC 276 results: Who won Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis bout

UFC 276 will be coming live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-fight card features a main event of Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title. The preliminary card will have four fights on it, with No. 12 middleweight Brad Tavares taking on Dricus Du Plessis.

It’s been a long wait for Du Plessis (16-2) after having fights canceled on four different occasions, he’ll hook up with Tavares (19-6), who has won two straight with a decision win over Omari Akhmedov in July as his most recent result. Du Plessis has won four in a row and stopped Trevin Giles last July in his most recent fight.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Tavares: +130

Du Plessis: -150

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -120

Under 2.5: -110

Winning method

Tavares by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Tavares by Submission: +2000

Tavares by Decision: +215

Draw: +5000

Du Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Du Plessis by Submission: +700

Du Plessis by Decision: +350

