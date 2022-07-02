UFC 276 results: Who won Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz bout

UFC 276 will cap off International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2. The main event will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Middleweights will also be part of the early preliminary card when No. 9 ranked Uriah Hall gets in the cage with No. 13 Andre Muniz.
This is a fight that could easily be higher on the card or possibly headline an ESPN Fight Night event (it was actually rescheduled from a Fight Night card in April).
Hall (17-10) has settled into more a top-10 gatekeeper role at this stage of his career and will be trying to end Muniz’s (22-4) win streak at eight. Muniz has made a mark with his submission victories, most notably breaking Jacare Souza’s arm at UFC 262. He also needed less than a round to submit Eryk Anders at UFC 269. Hall has some impressive wins on his resume, including finishes over former middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.
Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz odds
Moneyline
Total rounds
Over 1.5: +115
Under 1.5: -145
Winning method
Hall by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Hall by Submission: +2800
Hall by Decision: +1000
Draw: +5000
Muniz by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Muniz by Submission: -120
Muniz by Decision: +550
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.