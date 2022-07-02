UFC 276 results: Who won Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz bout

UFC 276 will cap off International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2. The main event will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Middleweights will also be part of the early preliminary card when No. 9 ranked Uriah Hall gets in the cage with No. 13 Andre Muniz.

This is a fight that could easily be higher on the card or possibly headline an ESPN Fight Night event (it was actually rescheduled from a Fight Night card in April).

Hall (17-10) has settled into more a top-10 gatekeeper role at this stage of his career and will be trying to end Muniz’s (22-4) win streak at eight. Muniz has made a mark with his submission victories, most notably breaking Jacare Souza’s arm at UFC 262. He also needed less than a round to submit Eryk Anders at UFC 269. Hall has some impressive wins on his resume, including finishes over former middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Hall: +265

Muniz: -320

Total rounds

Over 1.5: +115

Under 1.5: -145

Winning method

Hall by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Hall by Submission: +2800

Hall by Decision: +1000

Draw: +5000

Muniz by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Muniz by Submission: -120

Muniz by Decision: +550

