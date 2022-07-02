UFC 276 results: Who won Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber bout

UFC 276 will be held Saturday, July 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event for the 12-fight card is a middleweight title bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier.

The early preliminary card will have both of the women fights on it. In the flyweight division former contender Jessica Eye (15-10-1) will take on Maycee Barber (10-2).

Eye has been struggling in the octagon as of late and could be fighting for her UFC future. She has lost three straight fights, all by decision and is 5-9-1 during her time in the UFC. To be fair losses against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and contenders like Sara McMann and Jennifer Maia is nothing to be ashamed of.

Barber (10-2) is an injury replacement for Casey O’Neill, who tore her ACL. She is making a quick turnaround after winning a unanimous decision over Montana de la Rosa on April 23, 2022. Barber can vault herself back into the contender pool with an impressive performance.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Eye: +240

Barber: -285

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -305

Under 2.5: +240

Winning method

Eye by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Eye by Submission: +1400

Eye by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Barber by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Barber by Submission: +1100

Barber by Decision: -135

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.