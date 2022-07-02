UFC 276 results: Who won Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko bout

UFC 276 will be held Saturday, July 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event for the 12-fight card is a middleweight title bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya and challenger, the No. 2-ranked Jared Cannonier.

The early preliminary card will have both of the women fights on it. In the bantamweight division Jessica-Rose Clark will take on Julija Stoliarenko.

Clark (11-7) has had some spells on inactivity that have kept her from getting on track. This is the busiest schedule she’s had in four years, with the Stoliarenko fight being her third in the past nine and a half months. She is coming off of a first-round submission loss to Stephanie Egger on February 19.

Stoliarenko (9-6-2) is looking for her first win in the UFC since joining the promotion in the summer of 2020. She is 0-3 in the octagon with her most recent result a decision loss to Alexis Davis on February 5.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Clark: -145

Stoliarenko: +125

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -230

Under 2.5: +185

Winning method

Clark by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Clark by Submission: +1200

Clark by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Stoliarenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Stoliarenko by Submission: +400

Stoliarenko by Decision: +330

