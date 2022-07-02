UFC 276 results: Who won Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko bout

UFC 276 will be held Saturday, July 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event for the 12-fight card is a middleweight title bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya and challenger, the No. 2-ranked Jared Cannonier.
The early preliminary card will have both of the women fights on it. In the bantamweight division Jessica-Rose Clark will take on Julija Stoliarenko.
Clark (11-7) has had some spells on inactivity that have kept her from getting on track. This is the busiest schedule she’s had in four years, with the Stoliarenko fight being her third in the past nine and a half months. She is coming off of a first-round submission loss to Stephanie Egger on February 19.
Stoliarenko (9-6-2) is looking for her first win in the UFC since joining the promotion in the summer of 2020. She is 0-3 in the octagon with her most recent result a decision loss to Alexis Davis on February 5.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko odds
Moneyline
Total rounds
Over 2.5: -230
Under 2.5: +185
Winning method
Clark by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Clark by Submission: +1200
Clark by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Stoliarenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Stoliarenko by Submission: +400
Stoliarenko by Decision: +330
