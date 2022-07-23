How to watch UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall via live online stream

The O2 Arena in London will be the site for a showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card. There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Blaydes is 16-3 in his career and his two most recent losses are against Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. So, he’s fought some extremely tough and experienced opponents. Of his 16 victories, 11 are by KO/TKO, while the other five are by decision. In his last fight, he defeated Chris Daukaus by TKO early in the second round.

Aspinall will get to fight in his home country once again. His last fight was in the United Kingdom as well. Aspinall has won eight fights in a row with his last loss coming in 2016. He is coming off an impressive first-round submission victory over Alexander Volkov. Of his 12 wins, nine have come from KO/TKO with three coming by submission.

Tom Aspinall is an early betting favorite at -130 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Curtis Blaydes is betting at +110.

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got access, you can watch the action live online at WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.