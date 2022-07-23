What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, July 23

UFC fight night will get going once again on Saturday, July 23. They will return to London for the second time in 2022. The main event of the evening will see #4 Curtis Blaydes taking on #6 Tom Aspinall in a featherweight bout. UFC Fight Night will get underway at 11 a.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card on ESPN+.

Both fighters in the main event are coming off a few wins, but Aspinall has won eight fights in a row with his last loss coming in 2016. He’s coming off an impressive first-round submission victory over Alexander Volkov. Blaydes is 16-3 in his career and his two most recent losses are against Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou.

There are some fun fights to watch for on the main card. Fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout. Another exciting one is #8 Jack Hermansson vs. #9 Chris Curtis in a middleweight bout as both fighters have extremely close odds to win this one. Hermansson was scheduled to fight Darren Till before he pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. It'll be interesting to see how tough it is for Hermansson to adjust to the matchup.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 2 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Blaydes and Aspinall, it’s estimated that will start just after 4 p.m. ET.