Full card for UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC fight night will get going once again on Saturday, July 23. They will return to the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom for the second time in 2022. The main event of the evening will see #4 Curtis Blaydes taking on #6 Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight bout. The preliminary card starts at 11 a.m. ET, with the big show starting at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Both Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall are coming off a few wins, but Aspinall has won eight fights in a row with his last loss coming in 2016. He’s coming off an impressive first-round submission victory over Alexander Volkov. Blaydes is 16-3 in his career and his two most recent losses are against Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou.

There are some fun fights to watch for on the main card. Fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout. Another exciting one is #8 Jack Hermansson vs. #9 Chris Curtis in a middleweight bout as both fighters have extremely close odds to win this one. Hermansson was scheduled to fight Darren Till before he pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. It’ll be interesting to see how tough it is for Hermansson to adjust to the matchup.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall main card, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Tom Aspinall, heavyweight

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt, lightweight

#11 Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson, light heavyweight

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy, women’s flyweight

#8 Volkan Oezdemir vs. #9 Paul Craig, light heavyweight

