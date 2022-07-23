Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #4 Curtis Blaydes and #6 Tom Aspinall.

Both fighters are coming off a few wins, but Aspinall has won eight fights in a row with his last loss coming in 2016. Aspinall will get to fight in his home country once again. He is coming off an impressive first round submission victory over Alexander Volkov. Blaydes is 16-3 in his career and his two most recent losses are against Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. The main event is an extremely exciting one as neither fighter is a huge favorite.

How to watch Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Date: Saturday, July 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 P>M

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Curtis Blaydes: +110

Tom Aspinall: -130

Splits: 76% of handle, 73% of bets on Aspinall

Aspinall is the small favorite and the majority of bettors think he will win. Both the public and the big betting money are currently riding on Aspinall. Blaydes has fought some tougher fighters in the past, so betting Blaydes at plus money is decent value.

