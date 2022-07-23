Jack Hermasson vs. Chris Curtis: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Jack Hermasson and Chris Curtis.

In this middleweight bout, both fighters have extremely close odds to win this one. Hermansson had originally been scheduled to fight Darren Till before he pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. It’ll be interesting to see how tough it is for Hermansson to adjust to the matchup. While Hermansson has a career record of 22-7, Curtis is more experienced at 29-8.

How to watch Jack Hermasson vs. Chris Curtis

Date: Saturday, July 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 PM

Live stream: ESPN+

Hermasson: -105

Curtis: -115

Splits: 56% of handle, 63% of bets on Curtis

Curtis is the small favorite and many bettors are siding with him in this one. However, there is a slight edge of the handle going in favor of Hermasson, meaning some of the big money bettors are betting on Hermasson.

