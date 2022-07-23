 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Hermasson vs. Chris Curtis: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Jack Hermassin and Chris Curtis fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

Chris Curtis reacts after his victory over Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX&nbsp; Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Jack Hermasson and Chris Curtis.

In this middleweight bout, both fighters have extremely close odds to win this one. Hermansson had originally been scheduled to fight Darren Till before he pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. It’ll be interesting to see how tough it is for Hermansson to adjust to the matchup. While Hermansson has a career record of 22-7, Curtis is more experienced at 29-8.

How to watch Jack Hermasson vs. Chris Curtis

Date: Saturday, July 23
Fight time: Main card starts at 2 PM
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Hermasson: -105
Curtis: -115

Splits: 56% of handle, 63% of bets on Curtis

Curtis is the small favorite and many bettors are siding with him in this one. However, there is a slight edge of the handle going in favor of Hermasson, meaning some of the big money bettors are betting on Hermasson.

