Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt.

Fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett is set to take on Jordan Leavitt and it should be an extremely exciting fight. This may be the hardest fight of Pimblett’s career so far. Leavitt is 10-1 and has won the majority of his fights by submission. Pimblett is 18-3 but has excited fans with the way he is outside the octagon. According to Pimblett, this is not the hardest fight of his career, but on paper, it looks to be.

How to watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Date: Saturday, July 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Pimblett: -250

Leavitt: +210

Splits: 87% of handle, 80% of bets on Pimblett

The majority of the public is betting on Pimblett, and that may be because of how many fans he has. However, the majority of the money is on him as well, so big bettors are leaning towards him as well.

