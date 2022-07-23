Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson.

Krylov and Gustafson are both experienced fighters but have had major struggles in their past few fights. Each of the fighters have lost three of their last four fights. Both of these fighters have had some tough fights in the past. Gustaffson has fought Jon Jones twice and Daniel Cormier. One area of concern for Gustafsson is that he hasn't fought in two years.

How to watch Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Date: Saturday, July 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 PM

Live stream: ESPN+

Krylov: -190

Gustafsson: +160

Splits: 53% of handle, 63% of bets on Gustafsson

More than half of bettors are siding with the underdog Gustafsson in this one. But 10% more of the money is coming in on him as well, so both the big bettors and the public think Gustafsson will win this one.

