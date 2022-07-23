Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between Molly McCann and Hannah Goldy.

McCann is the much more experienced fighter as she has 16 fights under her belt while Goldy has just 8. Both fighters are coming off wins in their previous fights, but haven't had a ton of success as of late. McCann has lost two of her last four fights while Goldy has lost two of her last three. This will be an interesting fight as Goldy I a bit more of an all around fighter than McCann.

How to watch Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Date: Saturday, July 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 PM

Live stream: ESPN+

McCann: -390

Goldy: +320

Splits: 81% of handle, 89% of bets on McCann

This is pretty regular splits for a fight with this big of a favorite. We will usually see the majority of the public side with the favorite with most of the money still being on that fighter as well. There is an 8% difference in favor of Goldy on the handle, so a few big money bettors may side with Goldy, but that is likely because of how big the odds are.

