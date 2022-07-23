Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, UK on Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between #8 Paul Craig and #9 Volkan Oezdemir.

Craig has had a ton of success in his last few fights. He’s won four straight fights, but is the underdog heading into this fight. The majority of Craig’s wins have come from submission. Oezdemir is coming into this fight losing his two previous fights. Oezdemir is looking to end that streak and is the favorite in this one. The majority of Oezdemir’s wins have come by KO/TKO.

How to watch Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Date: Saturday, July 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 PM

Live stream: ESPN+

Craig: +140

Oezdemir: -165

Splits: 71% of handle, 26% of bets on Oezdemir

The majority of the public is actually betting on Paul Craig in this one, however, the big money is coming in on Oezdemir who is the favorite. That is worth keeping an eye on, and because of that, I would side with Oezdemir.

