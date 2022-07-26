Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 1 of Season 6

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for the Season 6 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, July 26. The four-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The first episode will be headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Ozzy Diaz (7-1) taking on Joe Pyfer (8-2). The card will also feature Alessandro Costa (10-2) facing Andres Luna Martinetti (12-0) in a flyweight bout, Dennis Buzukja (7-2) facing Kaleio Romero (6-1) in a featherweight bout, and Anton Turkalj (7-0) facing Acacio dos Santos (14-4) in a light heavyweight bout. The scheduled bantamweight bout between Farid Basharat and Willian Souza was canceled due to Souza missing weight by 10 pounds.

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 1