UFC 277 Picks: Carlos Lozoya’s Best Bets for UFC 277 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Playbook welcomes MMA fighter Carlos Lozoya, an up-and-coming fighter in the flyweight division. Carlos has fought notable names such as UFC star Sean O’Malley and is on a six-fight winning streak.

Read UFC.com’s profile on Carlos here:

Those were plenty enough elbows for the referee.#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/97cl9Z64N9 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Follow Carlos Lozoya on Instagram and Twitter!

Hard not to root for this guy. Keep fighting, Mrs. Lozoya!#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/AAahJuG6TE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña

I don’t think the first fight was a fluke. I think with every weight class there is a certain pace and power level threshold. Amanda is big for the 135-pound weight class and she is extremely fast twitch. Julianna is resilient and has a high IQ. Look for Julianna to counter Amanda, starting every exchange with fakes and finishing with a straight 1-2 combo. Also look for Julianna to grapple early to fill Amanda’s muscles with blood to slow her down. I have Julianna taking down Nunes with the patent Sik Jitsu body-lock takedown and finishing Amanda again by rear-naked choke.

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

If I’m on Kai Kara-France’s team, I’m looking at how bladed Moreno sits in his boxing stance and how often Deiveson Figueiredo was able to land that calf kick because of it. With that being said, Moreno seems to elevate his game every single fight. Moreno also has an amazing blast double takedown when people get too aggressive on him—takedowns that Askar Askarov and Rogerio Bontorin were able to land on Kara-France. I think Moreno is going to have to fight hard in this one, but I have him grinding out a decision win.

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

One thing I’m extremely impressed by is Derrick Lewis’ newer ability to wrestle. Derrick is an extremely heavy power puncher and is an expert in lulling people to a certain pace and exploding into a finish. Pavlovich, also known as a power puncher, has great fundamental boxing and a powerful right hand, but I think he’s jumping up into a higher level of competition. I think Derrick takes this one by finish.

