Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 277

UFC 277 will be held Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The official weigh-ins will be held Friday morning with the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. You can view it on UFC.com, YouTube and UFC’s Facebook and Twitch accounts.

The main event features Julianna Pena defending her women’s bantamweight title in a rematch against former champ Amanda Nunes The co-main event will be a bout for the interim flyweight title between former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.

Pena (11-4) defeated Nunes (21-5) by submission in their first match at UFC 269 to win the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. She is currently installed as a +235 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nunes, a -280 favorite, had her 11-match win streak snapped by the loss to Pena. She is currently the UFC women’s featherweight champion.

Moreno (19-6-2) beat Deiveson Figueiredo to win the flyweight title by submission at UFC 263 and lost it back to Figueiredo at UFC 270 by unanimous decision. He is a -210 betting favorite to beat Kara-France (+180) to win the interim title and get a fourth fight with Figueiredo.

Expect at least one knockout on the undercard, especially with fan favorite Derrick Lewis (26-9-1) returning to the octagon to take on Sergei Pavlovich (12-3-1) in a battle of hard-hitting heavyweights.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

(C) Julianna Pena vs #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title

#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, flyweight interim title

#5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight

#4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight

#4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Rafa Garcia vs. #15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early preliminary card