Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 277

The main card for UFC 277 gets underway at 10 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center on Saturday, July 30. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday, July 29. You can view it on UFC.com, YouTube and UFC’s Facebook and Twitch accounts.

The main event features (C) Julianna Pena and #1 Amanda Nunes squaring off for the women’s bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see #1 Brandon Moreno and #2 Kai Kara-France battle for the flyweight interim title.

Pena won the title off of Nunes when they matched up at UFC 269 back in December of 2021. She picked up the submission victory in the second round. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Pena is not expected to retain in her championship match. Nunes enters as the large favorite with -275 odds, while Pena is the underdog installed at +230. The competitors have also been the coaches for this season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Moreno’s last three fights have all been against the flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Their first title fight ended in a draw, with Moreno picking up the submission win in the second. Figueiredo got his revenge last January when he won by unanimous decision. Moreno is favored with -210 odds to win this bout.

Kara-France heads into this match with momentum winning three straight fights. The first two he won by knockout, with the most recent being a unanimous decision victory. Askar Askarov did his best to take down Kara-France, but when it went to the scorecards on March 26 of this year, all the judges sided with Kara-France.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

(C) Julianna Pena vs #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title

#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, flyweight interim title

#5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight

#4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight

#4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Rafa Garcia vs. #15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early preliminary card