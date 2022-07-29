UFC 277 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC 277 will be held Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center. Friday, however, are the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Julianna Pena defending her women’s bantamweight title against former champ Amanda Nunes. Nunes is a -280 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and Pena is a +235 underdog despite being the defending champion.

Things are heating up between Peña and Nunes ahead of their rematch



Stream the newest episode of #TUF30 on @ESPNPlus ▶️ https://t.co/KXe1XHyFHT pic.twitter.com/nK6vtR2Bop — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2022

The co-feature of the night will see Brandon Moreno (19-6-1) and Kai Kara-France (24-9-2) battle for the interim flyweight title. Moreno is a -210 favorite while Kara-France is betting at +180.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

(C) Julianna Pena vs #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title

#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, flyweight interim title

#5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight

#4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight

#4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Diego Ferreira vs. #15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early preliminary card