UFC 277 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 277 will be held Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center. Friday, however, are the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Julianna Pena defending her women’s bantamweight title against former champ Amanda Nunes. Nunes is a -280 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and Pena is a +235 underdog despite being the defending champion.

The co-feature of the night will see Brandon Moreno (19-6-1) and Kai Kara-France (24-9-2) battle for the interim flyweight title. Moreno is a -210 favorite while Kara-France is betting at +180.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • (C) Julianna Pena vs #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title
  • #1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, flyweight interim title
  • #5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight
  • #4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight
  • #4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight
  • Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight
  • Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight
  • Diego Ferreira vs. #15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early preliminary card

  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales, welterweight
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potiera, light heavyweight
  • Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond, welterweight

