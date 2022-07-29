Full card for UFC Fight Night: Juilanna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC 277 will be held at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30. The full card has 14 matches, with the main card featuring five bouts including two title matches. Julianna Pena will defend her women’s bantamweight championship against former champ Amanda Nunes in the main event. In the co-main event Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will battle for the interim flyweight championship.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Pena (11-4) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she defeated Nunes (21-5) by submission at UFC 269. But beating Nunes twice will be a tall order and that’s one of the reasons that Nunes is installed as a -280 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Pena is a +235 underdog.

Moreno (19-6-1) is hoping to regain his flyweight title in the fourth fight with regular champion Deiveson Figueiredo, but will need to get past No. 2 ranked Kara-France (24-9-2). Moreno is a -210 favorite, while Kara-France is +180.

UFC 277: Juilanna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: (C) Julianna Pena vs #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title

#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, flyweight interim title

#5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight

#4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight

#4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Diego Ferreira vs. #15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET , UFC Fight Pass