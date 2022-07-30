How to watch Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 via live online stream

UFC 277 will take place this weekend in Dallas, Texas from the American Airlines Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30 and will be highlighted by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena vs. #1 Amanda Nunes.

Pena won the title off of Nunes when they matched up at UFC 269 back in December of 2021. She picked up the submission victory in the second round. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Pena is not expected to retain in her championship match. Nunes enters as the large favorite with -275 odds while Pena is the underdog installed at +230.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card will follow at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN and ABC. The main card for UFC 277 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.