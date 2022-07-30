What time is the Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes fight at UFC 277?

The main card for UFC 277 kicks off with five fights that will be culminated by Julianna Pena taking on #1 Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title. The event will take place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30.

Pena won the title off of Nunes when they matched up at UFC 269 back in December of 2021. She picked up the submission victory in the second round. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Pena is not expected to retain in her championship match. Nunes enters as the large favorite with -275 odds while Pena is the underdog installed at +230. The competitors have also been the coaches for this season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The main card is set to get going at 10 p.m. ET, with Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes is the 5th and final fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.