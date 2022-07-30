UFC 277: How did Julianna Peña do in her last fight?

UFC 277 is set to take place on Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The main event will feature UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defending her title against former champ Amanda Nunes in a rematch from their bout at UFC 269 last December.

It was in that match where Peña pulled off a massive upset over Nunes, submitting her with a rear-naked choke in the second round. The victory ended Nunes’ record reign with the title, a 1,981-day reign that dated back to UFC 200 on July 9, 2016. The bantamweight champ boasts an 11-4 career record heading into Saturday’s fight and is on a two-match winning streak. Prior to her upset of Nunes, she defeated Sara McMann at UFC 257 by rear-naked choke submission at UFC 257 in January of 2021.

Despite being the champ, Peña enters Saturday’s fight as an underdog with +225 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.