How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France at UFC via live online stream

UFC 277 will return to action this weekend in Dallas, Texas from the American Airlines Center. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30, featuring Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes fighting for the women’s bantamweight title. The co-main event is a bout for the interim flyweight championship between former champ Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

Moreno became the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion when he beat Deiveson Figueredo by submission at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021. He lost the title back to Figueredo in a disputed unanimous decision at UFC 270 on January 22, 2002.

Octagon-side when Brandon Moreno first became a champion @theassassinbaby’s coming to get the interim title back Saturday at #UFC277! pic.twitter.com/CRxAeUFXGQ — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 25, 2022

Kara-France, from New Zealand, has won seven of nine fights since joining the UFC in December 2018. He jumped into the top five of the flyweight division after a knockout win over Cody Grabrandt at UFC 269 that earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

One of Kara-France’s losses in the UFC was to Moreno, by a unanimous decision at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019. Moreno (19-6-2) is a -210 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kara-France (24-9-1) is betting at +180.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, which will be available on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 277 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.