What time is the Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France fight at UFC 277?

UFC 277 will be held Saturday, July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main card has five fights and two championship bouts. In the co-main slot, it will be a fight for the interim flyweight title between former champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno against No. 3 ranked Kara-France. ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast for the event.

With current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo unable to defend his title because of hand injury, the UFC ordered an interim title match between Moreno and Kara-France for UFC 277. Moreno is a betting favorite at -210 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kara-France is betting at +180.

Moreno beat Figueiredo for the flyweight title at UFC 263 by submission and became the first Mexican-born champion in the promotion. He lost the title back to Figueiredo at UFC 270 on January 22 in a closely contested bout that Figueiredo won by unanimous decision. He also has a win over Kara-France — a unanimous decision at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019. But that’s one of the few setbacks that Kara-France has had since joining the UFC in December 2018. His biggest victory came at UFC 269 when Kara-France knocked out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, and Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.