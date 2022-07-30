How to watch UFC 277 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 277 is set to get going this weekend from American Airlines Center on Saturday, July 30. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s bantamweight showdown between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 277 has 13 matches on Saturday’s slate, with four fights on the early prelims, four fights on the prelims and five fights on the main card. The main event of the main card will feature two title bouts. The first is a flyweight interim title bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara France. The main event is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Pena and Nunes.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Pena-Nunes fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 277 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 277 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 277 will air on ESPN and ABC, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.