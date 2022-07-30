What time the UFC 277 main card starts on Saturday, July 30

The UFC’s next PPV will take place on Saturday, July 30. UFC 277 will come to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event of the evening will see Julianna Pena defend her women’s bantamweight title against the former champ #1 Amanda Nunes.

In the co-main event of the evening, #1 Brandon Moreno and #2 Kai Kara-France will compete for the interim flyweight title. While Deiveson Figueiredo is sidelined with injuries to both of his hands. The veteran #5 Derrick Lewis will take on #11Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight fight. The flyweights will be represented as #4 Alexandre Pantoja will take on #6 Alex Perez. The main card will kick off with #4 Magomed Ankalaev taking on #5 Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC 277 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass via ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ABC. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Pena vs. Nunes, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.