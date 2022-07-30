Derrick Lewis vs. Segei Pavlovich: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream

UFC 277 is set to get going this weekend from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #5 Derrick Lewis and #11 Segei Pavlovich.

Lewis enters the fight at 26-9-1 and looking to bounce back after being knocked in the second round of his last fight by Tai Tuivasa. He is 3-2 in his last five fights. Lewis has made plenty of headlines for notable quotes he’s made after fights. Pavlovich is 15-1 and enters this fight riding a three-fight win streak. His last three wins have all come by way of first-round KO/TKO.

How to watch Derrick Lewis vs. Segei Pavlovich

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Derrick Lewis: +115

Segei Pavlovich: -135

Splits: 58% of handle, 44% of bets on Pavlovich

Pavlovich is the small betting favorite in the fight. The reason is probably because of his current three-fight winning streak. Lewis is also coming off of a knockout loss, which could be a reason for why a large number of the bets are being placed on Pavlovich.

