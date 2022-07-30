Alexandre Pantojoa vs. Alex Perez: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream

UFC 277 is set to get going this weekend from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #4 Alexandre Pantojoa and #5 Alex Perez.

Heading into this fight, Pantojoa has won two straight fights while Perez is coming off a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo back in 2020. Pantojoa last fought on August 21, 2021. Between the two, Pantojoa is in a better situation, as he’s been more active as of late. Both guys are all-around fighters as Pantojoa has won eight fights by KO/TKO, nine fights by submission, and seven fights by decision. Perez has won five fights by KO/TKO, seven fights by submission, and 12 fights by decision.

How to watch Alexandre Pantojoa vs. Alex Perez

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Pantojoa: -195

Perez: +165

Splits: 80% of handle, 79% of bets on Pantojoa

Both the public and big money bettors are betting on Pantojoa in this one. With Perez not fighting in two years, bettors expect him to lose. After taking nearly two years off, Perez would have to pull off a big upset which is highly unlikely.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.