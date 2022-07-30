 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream

Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith fight at light heavyweight on the main card of UFC 277. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

Magomed Ankalaev of Russia and Anthony Smith face off during the UFC 277 press conference at American Airlines Center Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 277 is set to get going this weekend from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #4 Magomed Ankalaev and #5 Anthony Smith.

This is a great fight for Ankalaev as Smith is an experienced fighter who has fought a ton of great opponents. Ankalaev is the big favorite as he should be, but Smith could give him a good fight. Smith is 36-16 and won 16 fights by KO/TKO, 14 by submission, and two by decision. Ankalaev is 16-1 and has won eight fights by KO/TKO and eight fights by decision.

How to watch Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Date: Saturday, July 30
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Ankalaev: -540
Smith: +420

Splits: 83% of handle, 80% of bets on Fighter

Everybody is betting on Ankalaev in this one, and that is the best bet in this fight. I would stay away from this fight, however, with the odds as heavy as they are heading into the weekend. There is a great chance Ankalaev wins this fight, but it isn't a guarantee — especially at -540.

