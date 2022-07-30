Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 277 is set to take place this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, July 30th at 10 p.m ET. The main card will feature five fights with the main event being capped off by a women’s bantamweight title bout between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. The prelims will have four fights and conclude with a bout between Alex Moreno and Matthew Semelsberger.

Moreno is 27-7-1 in his career as a fighter and entering Saturday’s bout with a three-fight winning streak. His last two wins have come by way of unanimous decisions, which is how he has won 43% percent of his matches. Semelsberger is 10-3 in his career and riding a two-fight winning streak. He won his last fight against A.J Fletcher by unanimous decison. Semelsberger has won 60 percent of his bouts by KO/TKO.

How to watch Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Alexander Morono: +135

Matthew Semelsberger: -155

Betting splits: 80% of handle, 67% of bets on Semelsberger

Semelsberger is the favorite here, and while he’s not the overwhelming favorite, most betters are siding with the welterweight fighter. He doesn’t have as much experience as Morono, but his record and knockout percentage could be why people are siding with Semelsberger.

