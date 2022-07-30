Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 277 will kick off at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30. The main card will feature five fights with the main event being the women’s bantamweight title bout between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Drew Dober and Rafael Alves will be the third bout on a four-fight prelim card.

Dober is 24-11 and snapped a two-loss fight streak after a win in his last bout against Terrence Mckinney. He has won 12 fights by knockout, which is how he defeated McKinney. Alves is 20-10 and coming off of a win in his last fight. He hasn’t fought since November 2021, so there could be some rust for him to shake off.

How to watch Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Drew Dober: -175

Rafael Alves: +145

Splits: 74% of the handle, 79% of bets on Dober

Dober is the betting favorite in this match, and the public is putting the majority of their money on him to come out on top. Dober has been in the ring this year and wins a lot of his fights by knockout. Both fighters won their last match, and Alves even won by submission, which is how he has won eight of his fights. There is a lot of confidence in Dober this weekend to get the job done.

