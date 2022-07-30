Handy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 277 is set to get going this weekend from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET. There is an eight-bout preliminary card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Don’Tale Mayes.

Abdelwahab comes into this fight with a 5- record with all his victories coming by KO/TKO. Mayes comes into the fight with a 9-4 record. He is more of an all-around fighter as he has five wins by KO/TKO, one win by submission, and three wins by decision. Both fighters are heading into this fight coming off a win on KO/TKO.

How to watch Handy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Abdelwahab: +160

Mayes: -190

Splits: 80% of the handle, 73% of bets on Mayes

A good portion of the public is on Mayes, but even more of the big money is on him as well. Although he is undefeated, with Abdelwahab taking this fight on short notice, most people expect him to lose. This will also be his UFC debut and Mayes won’t be the easiest opponent for your first UFC fight.

