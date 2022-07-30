 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

Drakkar Klose and Rafa Garcia fight at lightweight on the preliminary card of UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By BenHall1

Drakkar Klose poses on the scale during the UFC 277 official weigh-in at the Hyatt Regency hotel Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 277 is set to get going this weekend from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET. There is an eight-bout preliminary card highlighted by a lightweight fight between Drakkar Klose and Rafa Garcia.

Klose comes into this fight with a 12-2 record with five of his victories coming by KO/TKO with the other seven victories coming by decision. Garcia comes into this fight with a 13-2 record with eight wins coming by submission, one win by KO/TKO, and four wins by decision. Both fighters are coming off victories back in April.

How to watch Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Date: Saturday, July 30
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Klose: -210
Garcia: +180

Splits: 77% of the handle, 17% of bets on Garcia

While the majority of the public is riding with Klose in this one, the big money bettors are rolling with Garcia. Given the numbers, I would bet on Garcia. Of the UFC 277 fight card, this is the biggest differential in handles percentage versus bet percentage.

