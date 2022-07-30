Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 277 will kick off at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas Saturday, July 30. The main card will feature five fights concluding with the main event being the women’s bantamweight title bout between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Michael Morales and Adam Fugitt will headline a four-fight early preliminary card.

Morales enters Saturday’s bout with a perfect 13-0 record. He has won 77 percent of his fights by KO/ TKO and landed 48 percent of his significant strikes. He was last in the ring back in January 2022 and won by way of first-round KO/TKO. Fugitt is making his UFC debut this weekend after ten bouts on a different circuit. He is 8-2 and looking to start his UFC career with a bang,

How to watch Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Michael Morales: -600

Adam Fugitt: +450

Splits: 98% of handle, 94% of bets on Morales

Morales is a strong fighter who has yet to lose in his career and is such a large favorite because Fugitt is making his UFC debut. Oddsmakers and Vegas are putting very little stock into Fuggit. With the odds the way they are right now, there isn’t much value in picking Morales.

