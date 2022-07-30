Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 277 will take place on Saturday, July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. There will be 13 fights contested throughout the night. The main event of the evening will feature Julianna Pena taking on #1 Amanda Nunes in a rematch for the women’s bantamweight title. Earlier in the show, Joselyne Edwards will face Ji Yeon Kim in a women’s bantamweight bout on the early preliminary card.

Kim needs a win as she has dropped her last three fights. It has been three back-to-back unanimous decision losses in a row against Alexa Grasso, Molly McCann and Priscila Cachoeira dating back to August 2020. She enters with a 9-5-2 professional record with two knockouts, and three submission wins. Kim is the underdog with +110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Edwards enters with an 11-4 record with five victories by knockout and three by submission. This is a fight on short notice, as she last competed on June 11 at UFC 275. She picked up the unanimous decision win against Ramona Pascual. Her four fights in the UFC have gone the distance, and she is 2-2 in them. Edwards is the underdog with +110 odds.

How to watch Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Kim: +110

Edwards: -130

Splits: 80% of handle, 52% of bets on Edwards

Edwards is fighting on short notice but impressed in her most recent fight. She is the narrow favorite, but the money is following Edwards. This will be the fifth UFC fight in her career, and she was close to taking down Pascual before a decision in her last fight. Kim has been on a rough losing streak, and the bettors don’t seem to think that it will end on Saturday night.

