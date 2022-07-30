Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

The UFC will head to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for its next PPV. UFC 277 will take place on Saturday, July 30 with the early preliminary card starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will see Julianna Pena taking on #1 Amanda Nunes in a women’s bantamweight title fight. A highlight of the early preliminary card will be Nicolae Negumereanu facing Ihor Potieria in a light heavyweight bout.

Negumereanu lost in his UFC debut to Saparbeg Safarov in March of 2019, but that has remained the lone loss of his career. He enters with a 12-1 record, and 10 of his 12 wins have come before a decision. He heads into this match coming off a split decision win against Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Potieria enters this fight with a 19-2 career record. He hasn’t lost a match since July 2017 and has a 15-match win streak. His last victory came in the fifth week of Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, and the effort earned him this match. In that bout, he won by first-round knockout against Lucasz Sudolski in September of 2021.

How to watch Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Negumereanu: -120

Potieria: +100

Splits: 88% of handle, 59% of bets on Negumereanu

