Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond: Fight time, how to watch UFC 277 fight via live stream, odds

The UFC will head to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for its next PPV. UFC 277 will take place on Saturday, July 30 with the early preliminary card starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will see Julianna Pena taking on #1 Amanda Nunes in a women’s bantamweight title fight. The early preliminary card will start with Orion Cosce taking on Blood Diamond in a welterweight fight.

Cosce is coming off the first loss of his career, and we will get out first look at seeing how he responds. He has been away from the ring for almost a year as Phil Rowe knocked him out in the second round of their fight on July 31, 2021. This will be his second career fight in the UFC, and all seven of his wins have come before a decision.

Blood Diamond will compete in his fifth career fight and his second in the UFC. He made his debut in the company in February of this year but was submitted in the first round by Jeremiah Wells. The most recent win of his career came before his time in the UFC, and he earned the unanimous decision win against Dimps Tahau Tiopira Gillies in February 2020.

How to watch Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Date: Saturday, July 30

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Cosce: -195

Diamond: +165

Splits: 71% of handle, 53% of bets on Orion Cosce

