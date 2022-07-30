Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30 [VIDEO]

UFC 277 comes to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN+. The main event of the night is a rematch for the women’s bantamweight title between Julianna Pena and #1 Amanda Nunes.
Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary, video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
Nicolae Negumereanu wins by TKO (punches) at 3:33 of Round 2
Negumereanu: -125
Potieria: +105
Negumereanu by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Negumereanu by Submission: +650
Negumereanu by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Potieria by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Potieria by Submission: +550
Potieria by Decision: +450
Orion Cosce vs. Mike “Blood” Diamond, welterweight
Orion Cosce wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Cosce: -200
Diamond: +170
Cosce by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Cosce by Submission: +350
Cosce by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Diamond by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Diamond by Submission: +2800
Diamond by Decision: +450
Main Card
Julianna Pena vs. #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title
Pena: +220
Nunes: -260
Pena by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Pena by Submission: +650
Pena by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Nunes by Submission: +550
Nunes by Decision: 330
#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, interim flyweight title
Moreno: -200
Kara-France: +170
Moreno by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Moreno by Submission: +350
Moreno by Decision: +130
Draw: +5000
Kara-France by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Kara-France by Submission: +2000
Kara-France by Decision: +380
#5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight
Lewis: +130
Pavlovich: -150
Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Lewis by Submission: +2500
Lewis by Decision: +900
Draw: +5000
Pavlovich by KO/TKO/DQ: -105
Pavlovich by Submission: +1600
Pavlovich by Decision: +800
#4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight
Pantoja: -190
Perez: +160
Pantoja by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Pantoja by Submission: +300
Pantoja by Decision: +175
Draw: +5000
Perez by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Perez by Submission: +900
Perez by Decision: +350
#4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight
Ankalaev: -580
Smith: +440
Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Ankalaev by Submission: +1100
Ankalaev by Decision: -110
Draw: +5000
Smith by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Smith by Submission: +1400
Smith by Decision: +1000
Preliminary Card
Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight
Morono: +140
Semelsberger: -165
Morono by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Morono by Submission: +1100
Morono by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Semelsberger by Submission: +1400
Semelsberger by Decision: +200
Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight
Dober: -170
Alves: +145
Dober by KO/TKO/DQ: +130
Dober by Submission: +1400
Dober by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Alves by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Alves by Submission: +350
Alves by Decision: +500
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab, heavyweight
Mayes: -190
Abdelwahab: +160
Mayes by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Mayes by Submission: +1600
Mayes by Decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Abdelwahab by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Abdelwahab by Submission: +1100
Abdelwahab by Decision: +650
#15 Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia, lightweight
Klose: -200
Garcia: +170
Klose by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Klose by Submission: +1600
Klose by Decision: +100
Draw: +5000
Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Garcia by Submission: +700
Garcia by Decision: +380
Early Preliminary Card
Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt
Morales: -600
Fugitt: +450
Morales by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Morales by Submission: +500
Morales by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Fugitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Fugitt by Submission: +1600
Fugitt by Decision: +1100
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim, women’s bantamweight
Edwards: -130
Kim: +110
Edwards by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Edwards by Submission: +900
Edwards by Decision: +130
Draw: +5000
Kim by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Kim by Submission: +1200
Kim by Decision: +150