Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30 [VIDEO]

UFC 277 comes to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN+. The main event of the night is a rematch for the women’s bantamweight title between Julianna Pena and #1 Amanda Nunes.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary, video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight

Nicolae Negumereanu wins by TKO (punches) at 3:33 of Round 2

Negumereanu: -125

Potieria: +105

Negumereanu by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Negumereanu by Submission: +650

Negumereanu by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Potieria by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Potieria by Submission: +550

Potieria by Decision: +450

Orion Cosce vs. Mike “Blood” Diamond, welterweight

Orion Cosce wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cosce: -200

Diamond: +170

Cosce by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Cosce by Submission: +350

Cosce by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Diamond by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Diamond by Submission: +2800

Diamond by Decision: +450

Main Card

Julianna Pena vs. #1 Amanda Nunes, women’s bantamweight title

Pena: +220

Nunes: -260

Pena by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Pena by Submission: +650

Pena by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Nunes by Submission: +550

Nunes by Decision: 330

#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France, interim flyweight title

Moreno: -200

Kara-France: +170

Moreno by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Moreno by Submission: +350

Moreno by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Kara-France by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Kara-France by Submission: +2000

Kara-France by Decision: +380

#5 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight

Lewis: +130

Pavlovich: -150

Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Lewis by Submission: +2500

Lewis by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

Pavlovich by KO/TKO/DQ: -105

Pavlovich by Submission: +1600

Pavlovich by Decision: +800

#4 Alexandre Pantoja vs. #6 Alex Perez, flyweight

Pantoja: -190

Perez: +160

Pantoja by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Pantoja by Submission: +300

Pantoja by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Perez by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Perez by Submission: +900

Perez by Decision: +350

#4 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #5 Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

Ankalaev: -580

Smith: +440

Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Ankalaev by Submission: +1100

Ankalaev by Decision: -110

Draw: +5000

Smith by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Smith by Submission: +1400

Smith by Decision: +1000

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Morono: +140

Semelsberger: -165

Morono by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Morono by Submission: +1100

Morono by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Semelsberger by Submission: +1400

Semelsberger by Decision: +200

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight

Dober: -170

Alves: +145

Dober by KO/TKO/DQ: +130

Dober by Submission: +1400

Dober by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Alves by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Alves by Submission: +350

Alves by Decision: +500

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab, heavyweight

Mayes: -190

Abdelwahab: +160

Mayes by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Mayes by Submission: +1600

Mayes by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Abdelwahab by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Abdelwahab by Submission: +1100

Abdelwahab by Decision: +650

#15 Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia, lightweight

Klose: -200

Garcia: +170

Klose by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Klose by Submission: +1600

Klose by Decision: +100

Draw: +5000

Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Garcia by Submission: +700

Garcia by Decision: +380

Early Preliminary Card

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Morales: -600

Fugitt: +450

Morales by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Morales by Submission: +500

Morales by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Fugitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Fugitt by Submission: +1600

Fugitt by Decision: +1100

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim, women’s bantamweight

Edwards: -130

Kim: +110

Edwards by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Edwards by Submission: +900

Edwards by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Kim by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Kim by Submission: +1200

Kim by Decision: +150