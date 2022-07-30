 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 277 results: Who won Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

We break down pre-fight odds and the eventual result for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes for the Women’s Bantamweight title at UFC 277.

By DKNation Staff
Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 277’s main event on Saturday, July 30 should be a good one. Julianna Pena will make her first career title defense, and it will be a familiar foe. #1 contender Amanda Nunes dropped the title to Pena at UFC 269 when Pena pulled off the second-round submission victory. Pena has won back-to-back fights, none bigger than her victory over Nunes last December. The champ has a tall test ahead of her as she enters as the underdog with +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Julianna Pena: +215
Amanda Nunes: -255

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -125
Under 2.5: -105

Winning method

Pena by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Pena by Submission: +650
Pena by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Nunes by Submission: +550
Nunes by Decision: +330

