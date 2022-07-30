UFC 277’s main event on Saturday, July 30 should be a good one. Julianna Pena will make her first career title defense, and it will be a familiar foe. #1 contender Amanda Nunes dropped the title to Pena at UFC 269 when Pena pulled off the second-round submission victory. Pena has won back-to-back fights, none bigger than her victory over Nunes last December. The champ has a tall test ahead of her as she enters as the underdog with +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline

Julianna Pena: +215

Amanda Nunes: -255

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -125

Under 2.5: -105

Winning method

Pena by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Pena by Submission: +650

Pena by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Nunes by Submission: +550

Nunes by Decision: +330

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.