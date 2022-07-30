UFC 277’s co-main event will feature the first title fight of the night as the interim flyweight belt is up for grabs. Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo has injuries to both of his hands. This prompted UFC President Dana White to come up with this interim title fight while the champ is sidelined. #1 Brandon Moreno and #2 Kai Kara-France will match up to battle it out for the interim belt. In their previous meeting, Moreno picked up the unanimous decision win at UFC 245.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline

Brandon Moreno: -205

Kai Kara-France: +175

Total rounds

Over 4.5: -150

Under 4.5: +120

Winning method

Moreno by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Moreno by Submission: +350

Moreno by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Kara-France by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Kara-France by Submission: +2000

Kara-France by Decision: +380

