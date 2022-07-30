UFC 277’s main card is scheduled to get going at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV. The third fight on the card will feature #5 Derrick Lewis taking on #11 Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout. The 37-year-old Lewis enters with a 26-9 record and is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa. Pavlovich enters with a 15-1 record and has three first-round knockouts in a row, with the most recent being over Shamil Abdurakhimov.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline

Derrick Lewis: +130

Sergei Pavlovich: -150

Total rounds

Over 1.5: +120

Under 1.5: -150

Winning method

Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Lewis by Submission: +2500

Lewis by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

Pavlovich by KO/TKO/DQ: -105

Pavlovich by Submission: +1600

Pavlovich by Decision: +800

