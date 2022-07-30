UFC 277 results: Who won Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez flyweight bout?

The main card for UFC 277 is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The second match scheduled for the main card will feature #4 Alexandre Pantoja taking on #6 Alex Perez in a flyweight bout. Pantoja enters with a 24-5 record, with all five losses coming at a decision. He enters with eight knockout victories and nine wins by submission. Perez is returning to the octagon for the first time since November 2020. He last faced current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and lost by first-round submission.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline

Alexandre Pantoja: -190

Alex Perez: +160

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -135

Under 2.5: +105

Winning method

Pantoja by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Pantoja by Submission: +300

Pantoja by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Perez by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Perez by Submission: +900

Perez by Decision: +350

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.