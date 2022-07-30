 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 277 results: Who won Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez flyweight bout?

We break down pre-fight odds and the eventual result for Pantoja-Perez at UFC 276.

(L-R) Alexandre Pantoia and Alex Perez face-off in front of the fans for the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-ins on July 29, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The main card for UFC 277 is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The second match scheduled for the main card will feature #4 Alexandre Pantoja taking on #6 Alex Perez in a flyweight bout. Pantoja enters with a 24-5 record, with all five losses coming at a decision. He enters with eight knockout victories and nine wins by submission. Perez is returning to the octagon for the first time since November 2020. He last faced current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and lost by first-round submission.

Moneyline

Alexandre Pantoja: -190
Alex Perez: +160

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -135
Under 2.5: +105

Winning method

Pantoja by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Pantoja by Submission: +300
Pantoja by Decision: +175
Draw: +5000
Perez by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Perez by Submission: +900
Perez by Decision: +350

