UFC 277 results: Who won Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith light heavyweight bout?

UFC 277’s main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. While the night is capped off by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes, the card will kick off with a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith. Ankalaev enters with a 17-1 record and has eight wins in a row. Smith will be fighting in his 53rd career match. He enters with a 36-16 record and is coming off a first-round submission win against Ryan Spann in September 2021.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline

Magomed Ankalaev: -600

Anthony Smith: +450

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -160

Under 2.5: +130

Winning method

Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Ankalaev by Submission: +1100

Ankalaev by Decision: -110

Draw: +5000

Smith by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Smith by Submission: +1400

Smith by Decision: +1000

