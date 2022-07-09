What time the UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev main card starts on Saturday, July 9

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, July 9th, live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight bout with both fighters entering the match having won their last fights.

The Main Card will feature five fights with two of them via the lightweight division, one in the bantamweight division, one middleweight and one in the heavyweight division.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET with six fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the main card is currently scheduled to get started at 9 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.

Fiziev is the favorite to win Saturday’s fight, entering the weekend at -210 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Dos Anjos at +180. Oddsmakers are projecting this fight to go the distance, with odds at -150.