Full card for UFC Fight Night: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58 will be held Saturday, July 9 from the UFC Apex in the Las Vegas suburb of Enterprise, Nevada. The main event will feature top-ten lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. It’s a 12-fight card with six bouts on the main card and six on the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will start at 6 p.m. and the main card follows at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN will be handling the broadcast all night with ESPN+ providing the live stream.

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) is at a crossroads in his career. Outside of the top five for the first time in over a half decade, dos Anjos wants to prove he is still a top contender in the UFC’s deepest division. Fiziev (11-1) is looking to take the next step forward in his career. He has won his last five fights and will now take on his toughest challenge to date.

UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+ (odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook as of 7/7)

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+